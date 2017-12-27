CDC: Widespread influenza activity in Idaho

Flu shot (Photo: NBC News)

BOISE - Idaho has been labeled by the CDC as having widespread seasonal influenza activity. This comes one year after the deadliest flue season on record for the state.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is urging everyone to get a flu shot because it's not too late. The flu season typically runs from October through May.

Seven people have died so far in Idaho from the flu, and many others are ending up in the doctor's office with symptoms right now.

Chris Smith, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare PIO, says the good news is this season's flu shot targets the strains that are showing up.

"What we're seeing right now is the main strain that we're seeing in our labs that are being sent in by doctors and clinicians is a type called type a and subtype h3 that's the same strain that is being seen all across the United States it's a main strain and it's also one of the strains that is targeted in the current influenza vaccine," said Smith.

Last season was the deadliest flu season on record here in Idaho with 72 influenza-related deaths. Smith says it's too early to tell if this will be a bad season.

Smith says if you do come down with the flu, experiencing symptoms of fatigued, aches and fever, stay away from work, school and other social places to protect others. He also says there is a new anti-viral drug that can help get rid of the flu faster. You have to take the drug quickly so when you do get hit by the flu, Smith says see your doctor right away.

