An approach to more affordable health care

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Flooding puts damper on local sports
-
Wheelchair ramp stolen from N. Spokane family
-
Attack at Iraqi restaurant caught on camera
-
Chobani sues radio host
-
Rep. Labrador holds second local town hall in Nampa
-
Police investigating early morning fires
-
Human remains found in Elmore County
-
Command the Enterprise from Capt. Kirk's chair
-
A very special Sweet 16
-
Historic steam engine makes trip to Boise
More Stories
-
Looking at DNA technology used in Tapp case, releaseApr 25, 2017, 6:20 p.m.
-
Sandbags divert flood waters at Barber ParkApr 25, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
-
Sheriff's office: Oregon couple hurt in I-84 road…Apr 25, 2017, 11:15 a.m.