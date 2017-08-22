Boise woman recovering from West Nile virus

A female Aedes albopictus mosquito feeding on a human host. (Photo: Smith Collection/Gado / Contributor)

BOISE - A 65-year-old Ada County woman was infected with the West Nile virus, the Central District Health Department reported Tuesday.

It's the first confirmed case in a human in the county from a local mosquito in 2017 - and only the second in Idaho this year. The first confirmed case was in Kootenai County.

Health officials said the Southeast Boise resident is recovering at home.

Mosquito pools other counties - including Valley, Canyon, Elmore and Owyhee counties - have tested positive for West Nile this year.

“We know the disease will remain until cold weather arrives,” said CDHD Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Correll. “We hope that this case serves as a reminder to everyone that they need to make every effort to prevent mosquito bites.”

Health officials advise you to avoid mosquitoes to prevent infection, especially between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

You also should:

- Apply DEET or other EPA-approved insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing

- Cover up exposed skin when outdoors

- Insect-proof your home by repairing or replacing screens;

- Reduce standing water on your property to eliminate mosquito-breeding habitat

© 2017 KTVB-TV