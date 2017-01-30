KTVB
Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Nampa

El Gato Melendez showed Larry Gebert a few tricks.

KTVB 4:46 PM. MST January 30, 2017

BOISE - The famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2017 world tour to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa next month.

One member of the team -- El Gato Melendez -- joined us on the News at Noon today where he showed Larry Gebert a few new tricks with a basketball. Watch the video with this story to see how Larry did.

The Harlem Globetrotters will play the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

To get tickets click on this link.
 

