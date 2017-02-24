Google picks Meridian senior's doodle

Alejandra Santiago's Google doodle was the winning one for Idaho.

MERIDIAN - A Mountain View High School senior could soon have her art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions to see.

The contest is open to K through 12 students across the country to redesign the Google logo inspired by the theme “What I See for the Future.”

Alejandra Santiago is Idaho's winner with her doodle “Humankind's Next Great Leap...Mars.”

Her drawing was selected from thousands of entries.

You can vote on your favorite doodle through March 6th.

The winner will take home a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a $50,000 grant.





(© 2017 KTVB)