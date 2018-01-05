Golden Dragon Acrobats to perform at the Morrison Center

The Golden Dragon Acrobats (Photo: Paul Bohlke)

BOISE -- Performing feats on chairs stacked 10 stories high is just another day at the office for the Golden Dragon Acrobats.

Acrobatics is a time-honored tradition dating back nearly 25 centuries. The performers in Golden Dragon combine traditional dance, colorful costumes, ancient and contemporary music and theatrical techniques into a stunning performance.

Choreographer Angela Chang says many of their performers begin training between seven and 10 years old.

For many, this is their first trip to the U.S.

"Sometimes when they hear the big crowd and they hear and they will just like goo-goos up and they feel, sometimes when we talk after, they will have tears. You can tell because they put a lot of effort, a lot of time, so they really appreciate it," Chang said.

The troupe has traveled to all 50 states and to more than 65 countries on five continents.

Tickets are sold out for both the 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows on Saturday. However, open seating for non-ticketed guests will be available 15 minutes before the show on a first-come, first-serve basis.

