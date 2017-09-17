French officials don't suspect terror in attack

(Photo: Pete Ryan)

PARIS -- French authorities are not investigating the acid attack on four American women in the southern city of Marseille as an act of terrorism for the time being.

The Paris prosecutor's office said that its counter-terrorism division had not assumed jurisdiction for the attack at Marseille's main train station on Sunday morning. The prosecutor's office has responsibility for all terror-related cases in France.

A spokeswoman for Marseille's prosecutor said earlier that the 41-year-old woman arrested as a suspect in the attack did not make any extremist declarations, but said officials couldn't rule out terror as a motive so early in the investigation.

Regional newspaper La Provence, quoting unidentified police officials, reported that the suspect had a history of mental health problems and didn't try to flee the site of the attack.

The Marseille fire department says two of the tourists were slightly injured.

© 2017 Associated Press