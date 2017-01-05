Free parking in downtown Boise garages while crews clear sidewalks, streets

A cleared sidewalk in downtown Boise. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BOISE - The City of Boise announced today it is stepping up efforts to clear snow from streets and sidewalks in downtown Boise to help people get around town. And while those efforts are underway officials are encouraging people to take advantage of free parking in six downtown parking garages.

“We are pulling all necessary personnel, equipment and other resources into the effort to do what we can with the City of Boise’s limited snow removal capabilities,” said Mayor David Bieter in a prepared statement. “ACHD’s efforts are unable to keep up with such a significant weather event, so the City of Boise is doing all it can to assist. It is essential that we get our roads and sidewalks clear as soon as possible so that people can get to and from work, school and the grocery store.”

The mayor says city resources will be used to keep traffic flowing on essential transit routes and residential areas.

Rain is in the forecast for this weekend and efforts are also being made to clear drainage areas to prevent possible flooding on city streets.

Boise crews are focused on clearing sidewalks and on-street parking in the greater downtown area. Officials say there are 200 businesses in downtown Boise that employ about 40 percent of the city’s workforce, and snow removal is a top priority to keep those businesses operating as normally as possible.

Employees and visitors to downtown are urged to use parking garages and avoid on-street parking while the snow removal efforts are underway. Parking in the six downtown garages operated by the Capital City Development Corporation will be free today and tomorrow (Jan. 6).

The city is also working on plans to remove snow from sidewalks on major arterial transit corridors to clear the way for people who ride public transit.

