Forest audit finds Idaho loggers following state rules

Officials say Idaho's logging rules intended to protect water quality in streams inhabited by fish are effective and that loggers are following those rules.

The Idaho 2016 Interagency Forest Practices Water Quality Audit released late last week found an overall compliance rate of 96 percent at 62 randomly selected sites that include federal, state and private lands.

State officials say the most common problem is loggers illegally burning grease tubes in slash piles. That was followed by loggers failing to stabilize dirt and road materials.

The audit done every four years started in 1984 when officials found a compliance rate of 82 percent. Compliance has been above 90 percent in every audit since.

The state created the rules in 1974 following the 1972 creation of the federal Clean Water Act.

