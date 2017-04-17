Flows on the Boise River hit season high

Flows on the Boise River remain high and fast. (Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - The Boise River continues to break flow records.

Sunday, the river hit its fastest flow of the season, and one of the fastest ever recorded.

The flows were measured at about 8,900 cubic feet per second, and that is also the second fastest since data collection began in 1980.

The all-time record is about 10,000 cfs.

As of Monday afternoon, the flows have dropped back down to 8,500 cfs.

So with the record flows, the new levees built in Eagle by the Sun Roc Gravel Pit are already being tested.

Residents near the Boise River in Eagle are still on high alert.

Ada County Emergency Management monitors the temporary levee on a daily basis. They tell us right now it's in great shape, and that things look good in the area.

Officials say they understand that there are still a lot of questions about possible flooding and preparedness, so the city of Eagle is holding a town hall meeting on April 24 at 6 p.m. at Eagle City Hall.

Eagle Fire and Police will be there to answer all the questions you may have.

Officials are urging the public to stay away from the Boise River.

The Boise Fire Department tells KTVB they still see people in the river kayaking and fishing.

Anyone who does have to be rescued will likely have to pay for those costs.

