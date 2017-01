The bull elk was stuck in a hay tarp. Fish and Game officers were able to free the animal. (Photo: IDFG)

BOISE - A couple of Magic Valley Fish and Game officers had a pretty interesting weekend.

Senior conservation officers Aaron Andruska and Jim Stirling came upon a bull elk tangled in a hay tarp near Malta on Sunday.

And as you can see from pictures posted to the department's Facebook page, it took quite a bit of effort to get the large animal's hoof free.

