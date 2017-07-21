SPOKANE, Wash. - The car of the two suspects in a Latah County homicide has been located in Curlew, Wash. according to the Ferry County Sheriff’s Office.

A massive hunt is underway in the area for Keagan Tennant and Matthew McKetta, who are suspects in the death of Tim Reeves, 18, on Monday. FCSO confirmed Curlew Job Corp. is on lock down as deputies search the area.

The two suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities said Tennant is wanted for charges of involuntary manslaughter, attempted murder in the first degree, principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death, conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death, principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. All charges are felonies. Tennant is being charged as an adult.

PREVIOUS: 2 men wanted by Latah Co. Sheriff's Office after homicide investigation

Reports said charges for Matthew McKetta include: principal to failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death, conspiracy to commit failure to notify coroner or law enforcement of death, principal to destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence, conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration, or concealment of evidence. All charges are felonies.

Tennant has been identified as the adopted son of Pullman Police Commander Chris Tennant. Commander Tennant said he has not been in regular contact with Keagan, but will actively be assisting investigators to locate the suspects.

Reports said the men could be in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix with the Idaho license plate IBX8758. Latah County Sheriff's Office said the two men stole the car from a pizza delivery driver in Moscow at gunpoint on Wednesday, but did not harm the driver.

The homicide happened in rural Latah County on Monday. Reeves was a soon-to-be Senior at Pullman High School. Superintendent Bob Maxwell sent out a release notifying students and parents of the high school. The full release can be read here.

Latah County Sheriff’s Office asked if anyone has any information to contact them at 208-882-2216. The public is advised not to approach these individuals and to call 911 if they are seen.

Ferry County Sheriff's Office, Border Patrol, Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, K-9s and a helicopter are all searching for the suspects.

Officials said Tennant was recently removed from the Job Corps Program in the Curlew area and had made threats of violence against the students.

Someone at Curlew Job Corps told officials they saw the suspected vehicle drive by Friday with two people inside and called 911. Officials said a short time later, they found the car.

The Latah County Prosecutor's Office said they are not releasing any information regarding the case as of Friday.

© 2017 KREM-TV