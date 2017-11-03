Falling tree kills North Carolina hunter in central Idaho

Burned trees along I-84 from the Eagle Creek Fire (Photo: KGW)

IDAHO FALLS - Authorities say a North Carolina man hunting in central Idaho was killed when a tree fell on top of him as he was sleeping.

The Post Register reports that authorities with the Custer County Sheriff's Office say 67-year-old Kenneth Lawrence Horton was hunting with family members in the Salmon-Challis National Forest when the dead tree fell, causing a chest injury on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office dispatched ambulances and a search and rescue unit to his location nearly 12 miles west of Challis. Air ambulance personnel reported Horton dead Wednesday afternoon, and he was taken to a funeral home in Challis.

