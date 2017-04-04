Effort to modify Harley for injured officer

Cpl. Kevin Holtry is looking forward to getting back on the road again. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - An effort is underway to get an injured Boise Police officer back on his Harley.

Cpl. Kevin Holtry has been riding motorcycles his whole life and was actually looking for a new one a couple weeks before he was injured during a manhunt and shootout last November.

The injuries he sustained left him paralyzed from the waist down and one of his legs had to be amputated.

Today, Holtry visited High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian to talk about the efforts to get him a new three-wheeled motorcycle that will need special modifications so he can control the bike more with his hands and arms.

“The Harley community is very similar to the police community, and the fact that it's this brotherhood and everybody's coming together,” said Holtry. “It's great and I can't say enough about them and how happy and ecstatic I am about the possibility of riding again. It's going to be really something special for me “

To create a bike for Corporal Holtry, High Desert is hoping the community pitches in.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise the $65,000 needed to create the bike, which will need to be able to carry Holtry's wheelchair.

Including private donations, organizers say they are nearly halfway to their goal.

© 2017 KTVB-TV