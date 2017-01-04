Ybarra, auditors planned new teacher evaluation system

Boise classroom (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Documents show Idaho's top schools chief was quietly working with a company that was auditing the state's teacher evaluation system to build a replacement system while the audit was still underway.

The audit by McRel International found that 99 percent of the evaluations reviewed were incomplete. Those results have been strongly disputed by school administrators.

However emails from Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra and correspondence with the company, obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request, show Ybarra and her executive staffers were working closely with McRel to build a new system.

Ybarra also asked another company, Life Sciences Marzano Center, to submit a proposal for a new system, but that proposal wasn't received until after the review was done.

Ybarra's office said Wednesday they didn't believe there was any conflict of interest created by working with McRel while the audit was underway.

