West Ada putting new levy on March ballot

West Ada School District (Photo: KTVB)

MERIDIAN - The West Ada school board has authorized what's called a plant facility levy election for funding to maintain and fix schools and to purchase land for future school sites.

Money from a plant facility levy can only be used for those purposes.

It would run for 10 years and would allow the district to raise up to $16 million per year.

If approved, the levy rate would actually decrease by about $25.50 per $100,000 in taxable property value.

That's because the current supplement levy expires after this year and authorizes up to $20 million per year to be raised.

The election for the new levy will be held March 14.

(© 2017 KTVB)