Weiser schools to reopen Wednesday

Staff remove snow and ice from a school roof in Weiser.

Schools in Weiser will reopen for classes Wednesday.

They were closed Tuesday because of concerns about the effects of snow and ice on the buildings.

Weiser School District Superintendent Will Overgaard says there were some ice dams and leaks, but nothing major.

Much of the existing snow load was removed from the buildings over the weekend.

Overgaard says the structural engineer has told him that the schools look good, and will be able to handle more snow if it does come.

The district will make up canceled school days by holding classes on President's Day and making February 17th a full day. It was scheduled to be a half day.

(© 2017 KTVB)