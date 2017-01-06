Teacher evaluations top priority for Idaho's leaders

A teacher in her classroom. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho's top legislative leaders criticized the Idaho Department of Education for siting on a highly contentious audit of how the state grades its teachers for six months before it was released through a public records request.

House Speaker Scott Bedke said Friday that he didn't know why the education department did not immediately release the report, but added that he doesn't plan on focusing on past mistakes. Instead, he plans on ensuring that Idaho has a robust teacher accountability system during the upcoming legislative session - which starts Jan 9.

The state's teacher evaluation system has come under close scrutiny after an audit was released that found nearly all of the selected evaluations were incomplete during the 2014-15 school year - an assertion that since been criticized by both lawmakers and school administrators.

