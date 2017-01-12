Students help to clear snow from schools

Students help clear snow from the sidewalk near North Junior High School. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

A lot of schools across the Treasure Valley were closed again today, while others remained open.

Snow and ice on the roads and on school grounds have district administrators worried about student safety.

All of the students in the Boise School District got another snow day, but some students at North Junior High School put their time off to good use by helping clear snow.

The school district sent out a letter this morning encouraging people to get out and help, and they got a great response.

The biggest concern right now across the valley is student safety.

Boise, Nampa, Caldwell and Middleton are just a few of the districts worried that students could get injured driving or taking the bus to school, or just walking around on school grounds.

Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar said they want students in the classroom, but schools and the roads around them are just not in a good enough condition right now.

"Our custodians have been out clearing off the parking lots to the best of their ability,” said Hollar. "Playground areas you'll see are cleared in that regard, but we've been dealing with pipes bursting leaking roofs, a multitude of flooding situations again, this is unprecedented."

A lot of people wanted to know why West Ada schools are open today.

Eric Exline with the West Ada School District says that a lot of resources were used over the last two days to clear away snow and water before it could freeze.

To date, the district says they have committed more than $200,000 for contracted snow removal services to make school grounds as clear and safe as possible.

We also got questions today about why Vallivue had school and Caldwell didn't. Those two districts are right next to each other.

Vallivue Superintendent Pat Charlton said they realized conditions aren't good in Canyon County, but the district doesn’t think the neighborhoods will get better for weeks, so they might as well open now.

Alternate bus routes and pick ups are being used in Vallivue. The district just wants to try and get as many students in as possible.

