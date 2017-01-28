Students compete in Western Idaho Middle School Science Bowl

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - Sixteen teams from nine schools competed for a regional championship Saturday at the Western Idaho Middle School Science Bowl at Boise State University.

It's a bit like "Jeopardy!" - teams have five seconds to hit their buzzers and answer a STEM-related question -- having to do with science, technology, engineering or math.

The regional champs will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., to compete at the national level.

The competition is put on by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Coordinator Mark Anderson says it's a way to get children interested in STEM-related jobs, and have fun at the same time.

"You would be surprised. It seems like a lot of pressure, but the kids enjoy it, and they work really hard, and they get a big charge out of it," Anderson said. "It's really amazing what some of these kids know."

Anderson said that past national winners at the high school level have received scholarships to Harvard, Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

