STEM Matters event grows in second year

STEM Matters celebration at Idaho Statehouse. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - A focus on STEM at the Statehouse today -- that's science, technology, engineering and math.

Students, teachers and elected officials took part in the 2nd annual STEM Matters event.

They got a firsthand look at some robot demonstrations.

Kids also got a chance to try out some fun STEM activities like piloting a virtual drone and working with circuits.

This year's event was about 50 percent bigger than last year's, with activities and booths occupying the first, second and fourth floor rotundas.

Advocates of STEM learning say 80 percent of jobs will require technology skills within the next 20 years.





