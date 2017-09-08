St. Mark's Catholic School opens time capsule

The items from the St. Mark's time capsule were put on display at the school. (Photo: Ryan Hilliard/KTVB)

BOISE - Fifty years ago, St. Mark's Catholic School held its first classes. Twenty-five years ago, they prepared a special gift for future generations -- a time capsule.

Today St. Mark's celebrated its 50th anniversary by digging up that time capsule. Inside, they found all sorts of treasures including artwork, newspaper clippings, and letters predicting what 2017 might hold.

“You know they were fairly accurate, it was remarkable the things they imagined, with computers and telephones and there was some good insight I think then, which was surprising to us,” said Amy Wong-Little, St. Mark's development director.

She says the school plans to bury another time capsule at the end of this year, to be opened in 2043. What kind of things might these kids imagine? Time will tell.

