Snow forces closure of Cambridge Elementary School

Volunteers help clear snow off the roof of Cambridge Elementary School. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

CAMBRIDGE, IDAHO - Washington County has been one of the hardest hit areas so far this winter. Dozens of buildings have collapsed, and now the town of Cambridge may be without an elementary school; the Cambridge School District has closed it until further notice.

School board members noticed stress cracks in the walls and roof of Cambridge Elementary and have shut it down until they can get an engineer to come out and see if the school is safe.

"Safety of the kids is what we're concerned about," Cambridge School Board member Jared Farrens said.

Tuesday, volunteers shoveled off the roof of the elementary school to help relieve some of the weight.

"We needed to do something about it. We're not going to let students in until we get a structural engineer in here because we got some more cracks today," Farrens said.

The district has used five of its seven allotted snow days. Farrens says, if needed, they can make up days by going five days a week instead of their usual four. There is no timeline on when students will go back to school, Officials tell KTVB it's all up in the air until the district can get an engineer to come out and take a look.

Farrens added the school district has come up with a plan in case the school is deemed unsafe to ensure the 60 students who attend classes are in school.

"If we need to we can put kids over in our high school, and we're not a very big school, and we could come up with some classrooms so we'll be OK,” Farrens said.

Parents tell KTVB that although it's not ideal, it's better than nothing.

"Not worried about them missing school. Very grateful the community pulled together to get a roof cleared so we can guarantee the safety of our kids and get them back and going again," Sara Kindall said.

