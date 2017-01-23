School choice rally at Idaho Capitol

Several educator passed out information about their programs. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Students, parents and educators rallied at the Idaho Capitol today to celebrate diversity in education.

This is National School Choice Week.

Across the country, students are branching out when it comes to their education, taking online classes and even enrolling in online charter schools.

Several online educators were at the Capitol today to hand out information about their programs.

“This basically says that kids learn in different ways so let's create options. It's as simple as that, really," said Bloom CEO Terry Ryan.

Organizers say this event is growing in popularity every year.

