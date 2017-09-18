Rural Idaho schools are hiring more unlicensed teachers

Cheerful students with teacher in elementary school during Story Time (Photo: Hero Images)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) - A number of rural Idaho school districts are struggling to lure licensed teachers to classrooms causing the districts to hire more unlicensed educators.



The Times-News reported on Sunday that the Twin Falls School District hired 20 unlicensed educators this year as other nearby districts are also hiring more unlicensed teachers.



State Board of Education Vice President Debbie Critchfield says the number of certified teachers graduating from Idaho universities have remained steady, but it's "more of a distribution problem." With about 70 percent of Idaho schools consider rural, certified teachers are not choosing these areas.



Unlicensed teachers are required to get a state certificate within three years, and schools do provide on the job training and mentoring.



More educators are also pursuing alternative routes to earning that certificate.



