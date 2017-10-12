Rotary Club gives dictionaries to Boise third graders

A third grade student at Whitney Elementary School checks out her new dictionary. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - Do you remember the first book you loved as a child? It probably wasn't the dictionary.

But these dictionaries are different -- they have photos and graphs, and are more like an encyclopedia.

All 84 third graders at Whitney Elementary School were given a dictionary by the Boise Rotary Club today. For many of them, it's the first book they can call their own.

“Here at Whitney we do have a lot of refugee students," said teacher Sara Winn. "And it's just great because a lot of kids don't have books at home. So this is a book in English where they have access to words that maybe they don't understand when they're at the grocery store or at school.”

Winn adds that the books are also great for parents who are still learning English. Miss Idaho, who's a member of the Rotary Club, also helped hand out dictionaries.

