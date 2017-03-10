Parma bank vault converted to multimedia/STEM lab

The new lab offers students multimedia and STEM learning opportunities. (Photo: KTVB)

PARMA, IDAHO - An old bank vault has unlocked new potential for the Parma library.

The space has been re-imagined as a STEM lab to get students engaged in learning.

The lab called "Envision" at the Patricia Romanko Public Library is truly one of a kind.

The library is housed in the old First National Bank of Idaho building built nearly 100 years ago.

Ever since the bank was converted into a library in 1975, the vault has been off limits -- until now.

Inside is a green screen to practice broadcast meteorology, there are microphones, editing and coding software, and STEM activities such as robotics.

Library Director Glenys Rasmussen says the vault's new purpose is to educate and stimulate the youth and community members.

"Whatever they want to do, however they want to express their creativity, were going to help them do that,” said Rasmussen. “And we have a large underserved population and this is something that will benefit everyone, not just the underserved, but everyone."

The last time the building was remodeled was in 1956, but the vault doors are still original.

The official opening for the public will be Friday, March 17 at 11:30 a.m.

© 2017 KTVB-TV