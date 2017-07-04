Otter reappoints member to state education board

Dr. David Hill (Photo: ISBOE)

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has reappointed Dr. David Hill to a five-year term on the Idaho State Board of Education after filling a vacancy on the panel nearly three years ago.

Otter announced the appointment Thursday.

Hill is a retired executive vice president of the Battelle Energy Alliance and deputy director for science and technology at the Idaho National Laboratory. Hill is also a member of the governor's Higher Education Task Force and co-chair of the governor's Workforce Development Task Force.

Otter says Hill's leadership and perspective have been invaluable in improving the state's education system.

© 2017 Associated Press