Not all Treasure Valley schools are closed for MLK Day

BOISE - Students in Idaho's largest school district will not be getting a three-day weekend like most other districts around the state and across the nation.

Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and as a federal holiday, it is usually a day off for many government workers, bank employees and students.

But because of the unprecedented amount of school snow days so far this year, the West Ada School District says class will be in session on Monday.

According to Idaho State law, schools are allotted 11 hours, or two full school days, per school year for emergency closures. After that, students have to make up the time missed. Some districts will simply tack on the extra days at the end of the school year.

West Ada spokesman Eric Exline told KTVB last week that by holding class on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they are doing students a favor.

"Say you are a student taking an advanced placement class, those tests occur in May and they have lost a week of school," Exline said. "Adding a day at the end of the year isn't going to help them be prepared for that test."

In addition to West Ada, the Kuna School District also announced that the Monday holiday will serve as a make-up day.

The Boise School District sent out a reminder on Twitter Sunday that schools will be closed on Monday.

REMINDER: Boise Schools will be closed tomorrow, Monday, Jan. 16, to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. — Boise Public Schools (@BSDEducation) January 16, 2017

