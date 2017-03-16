New opportunity for Idahoans pursuing a law degree

BOISE - Following an announcement from the University of Idaho, law students will now have more flexibility where they choose to study.

Starting this fall, a group of 60 first-year law students will be able to enroll in the University of Idaho College of Law's Boise campus.

An opportunity that was previously only extended to second- and third-year students.

“It provides opportunities for a different group of students who would be interested in more urban area such as the Treasure Valley,” said Mark Adams, Dean of the University of Idaho College of Law.

Situated in the heart of downtown Boise, the Idaho State Law Library, where classes will be taught, is right next to valuable resources.

“We're actually between the Capitol and the Idaho Supreme Court and across from the Idaho State Bar, so if there is ever an interesting bill, law students can go to the Capitol and sit in,” said Wendy Couture, an associate professor at the University of Idaho College of Law.

Providing an opportunity for first-year law students in Boise has been in the works for the past 15 years and was just approved by the American Bar Association.

Couture hopes this new opening will encourage more students across the state to pursue a law degree.

“Some of them may not have even applied to the college of law because it just wasn't a realistic opportunity and may not have pursued a legal education at all,” said Couture.

“We're thrilled, it has been a long time people working on it. Nice to see it finally come to fruition,” said Adams.

© 2017 KTVB-TV