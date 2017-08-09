Kuna School District to purchase land for new high school

The Kuna School District plans to buy 60 acres of land near Linder and Columbia roads. That's where it will build a second high school.

KUNA - Plans for a new high school in Kuna are taking shape.

This after the district's school board accepted an option to buy 60 acres of land on the corner of Linder and Columbia roads for the new school.

Voters originally passed a bond in March to build the new school in hopes of dealing with overcrowding in the district.

The district admits they considered two pieces of land that had been previously donated to them, but says purchasing this new land actually saves them time and money.

"We needed a high school land that we could within a couple of years, and frankly the site that we bought, grand total will cost us about $2 million, and the land that we already own would cost no less than $5 million in construction costs, and take too many years to get ready," said district spokesman David Reinhart.

The district says they do still plan on building a school on the donated land in the future.

Meanwhile, construction for the high school could begin next summer.

The school is expected to open in the year 2020.

