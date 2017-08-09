ISU president announces retirement

ISU President Arthur Vailas (Photo: KTVB)

POCATELLO - Idaho State University President Arthur C. Vailas has announced he is retiring after more than a decade at the Pocatello school. The announcement came at the Idaho State Board of Education meeting this morning.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to serve the Bengal community,” said Vailas in a prepared statement. “The future of our University is secure, and ISU will continue to successfully prepare our students to take hold of tomorrow’s opportunities. I have spent more than 10 years working tirelessly to make ISU a better place for our students, faculty, staff and alumni. In planning for my retirement, I wanted to give the state board sufficient time to carry out a seamless transition.”

Vailas will continue to serve as ISU president through the end of his contract on June 17, 2018.

The State Board of Education will oversee the search for a new president, and a search committee will include board members, ISU representatives, alumni and community leaders. The search process for Vailas’ replacement will begin immediately, and the board hopes name a new president by the end of March 2018.

Vailas came to the ISU in 2006, and during his tenure has overseen several expansions in student services, health sciences, research and economic development.

“Over the past decade, President Vailas has been at the forefront of many of the remarkable and positive changes, not only at Idaho State University but also throughout our higher education system,” said Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter. “Through Dr. Vailas’ vision and leadership, ISU has championed numerous programs and opportunities including one that holds great promise for the future, the creation of Idaho’s first medical school. By any measure, Dr. Vailas’ many accomplishments secure his legacy as not only a great educational leader, but also a builder of a great university.”

Vailas was instrumental in a number of facilities upgrades, including expansions to the student recreation center, substantial housing renovations and a complete remodel of the Pond Student Union. Vailas also focused attention on enhancing athletics facilities at ISU. Upgrades included a new softball field, practice football field, new football turf and improvements to the Holt Arena.

© 2017 KTVB-TV