Idaho's first medical school still waiting on pre-accreditation

The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (Photo: Courtesy photo)

MERIDIAN - Construction on Idaho's first four-year medical school is supposed to start at the end of the month, but the Associated Press reported this weekend that the school can't break ground until it receives its pre-accreditation status something that still hasn’t happened.

The Dean of the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Robert Hasty, tells KTVB they are right on track to start building the school. He says they are hopeful they will have that pre-accreditation soon and says he is happy with where they are in the process.

Hasty says the school's focus is to try to attract Idahoans and people in the region from Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. He says it will provide more opportunities to people in Idaho to go to medical school.

"By getting folks who come from those communities, getting them opportunities to train at those hospitals within the communities,” Hasty said. “Folks that are passionate about the needs in these areas."

ICOM will have 150 medical students per class and the goal is for classes to start in August 2018.

