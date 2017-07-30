Idaho's first Catholic school built in 50 years opens

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at St. Ignatius Catholic School in Meridian on Sunday. It's the first new Catholic school in Idaho in a half-century. (Photo: Natalie Shaver/KTVB)

MERIDIAN - The first Catholic school built in Idaho in 50 years is ready for its first school year.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday afternoon at St. Ignatius Catholic School for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.



"It's so Amazing to be a part of this,” principal Andi Kane said. “A brand-new building. Not just a brand-new building, but an amazing building."



The school is located at the intersection of North Meridian Road and West Chinden Boulevard, behind Holy Apostles Catholic Church. Construction on the 56,000 square-foot building began last summer, and cost more than $10 million.

About 400 hundred kids will attend St. Ignatius this fall.



"So we have two classes per grade. Pre-K through 8th grade and that allows us for a capacity of about 480 students," Kane said.

The school has a STREAM curriculum which is science, technology, religion, engineering, art and math.

There are modular desks for changeable learning environments, smart boards in classrooms and art work throughout the school.

Families KTVB talked to said while the technology is a selling point, the biggest reason they chose this school is community.



"One of the best things about a Catholic education is the community that it builds within the school,” Danielle Bainbridge, a parent, said. “It's nice to feel like you always know the other families that are there and you feel safe and pretty confident in the people they're with."



The first day of school is Aug. 22.

© 2017 KTVB-TV