Idaho university president finalist for New Mexico position

Dr. Chuck Staben is the new president at the University of Idaho. (Photo: KTVB)

LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) - The University of Idaho President Chuck Staben is a finalist for the same position at a New Mexico university.



The Lewiston Tribune reports Staben has served as president for the Moscow university since 2014.



When he took the job, Staben said he intended to stay longer than his predecessor, who stayed in the position for four years before leaving for a Texas university.



A University of Idaho representative said Staben could not be interviewed Friday, but shared a memo by the university president which said his decision to apply to the position at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque was personal and doesn't reflect any shortcomings at the Idaho university.



The University of New Mexico's board of regents is expected to make its final decision by early November.



© 2017 KTVB-TV