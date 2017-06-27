Idaho plan to cut achievement gap deemed too ambitious

An all boys classroom at Middleton Heights Elementary School. (Photo: KTVB file photo)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - State education officials say they need to tweak the latest plan to close Idaho's student achievement gap after being told the goal was too ambitious and unrealistic.



Representatives with the Idaho Department of Education told lawmakers Tuesday that they are revising the state's draft school accountability plan to make it more feasible for public schools to meet the newest benchmarks.



Currently, the draft seeks to slash the number of students who aren't 100 proficient in reading and math by half over six years.



Republican Rep. Ryan Kerby described the goal as impossible, particularly for students with disabilities and English language learners.



All states are required to submit plans under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act in September. The law was signed by former President Barack Obama in 2015 and takes effect in the coming school year.

© 2017 KTVB-TV