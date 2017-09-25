Idaho initiative helps admit 20,000 students to college

Students on the Boise State University campus. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho State Board of Education has announced that more than 20,000 high school students have been admitted to Idaho's public colleges and universities.



According to the board, this is the third year students with qualifying grades and test scores have automatically been admitted to Boise State University, University of Idaho, Idaho State University, Lewiston-Clark State College or one of the state's four community colleges.



Students who received letters notifying them of their college acceptance must now submit a free application to the school of their choosing - admission will be guaranteed.



Linda Clark, state board president, says the direct admissions initiative has been successful in showing students higher education is an option after graduating high school.

