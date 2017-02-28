Human-caused climate change education standards rejected

Students in a high school science lab. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - On Monday, the Senate Education Committee approved 370 standards for grades K-12 and rejected five.

“The standards that were rejected basically said that human activity is harmful to the environment, that there's no benefits to CO2; the CO2 is linked to climate change, and it uses the words overexploitation, overpopulation,” said Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett.

Language that Thayn says leads to certain conclusions instead of having open-ended dialogue.

“The question that I have is CO2 increase is very beneficial to plants, and in the age of the dinosaurs the CO2 levels were much higher than they were today, so CO2 increases in themselves don't necessarily cause catastrophic events.”

The standards will go into effect immediately but are only temporary and must be reviewed again next year.

“It was really for political reasons that they were shot down by politicians in this building, there were no scientists that I'm aware of that shot these down,” said Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.

Glenn Branch, Deputy Director of the National Science Center for Education, says there has been controversy over inclusion of climate change in state science standards in other state besides Idaho.

“But nowhere has the legislature taken such sweeping and wholesale actions as Idaho's legislature just has. There is no scientific controversy anymore than there is controversy over osmosis or photosynthesis in the standards,” said Branch.

State standards are only a minimum of what to be taught in schools and districts will have local control over what to teach beyond those standards.

