Homeschoolers win big at Idaho Science Olympiad

The homeschooled students are state champs in the science competition and will now compete at the national level.

BOISE - A huge victory for some Idaho homeschoolers over the weekend. Two teams - one middle school and one high school - won first place in the Idaho Science Olympiad competition.

The event featured several events and focused on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) disciplines.

The two homeschool teams competed against 53 public and private schools from across the state and medaled in numerous events, ultimately taking home first place in both of their age divisions.

Mikaela Daum, the team captain for the high school group, says the victory was the result of months of preparation.

"I guess it's just hard work because I know Bishop Kelly was the reigning champion for a while, but we wanted to represent homeschoolers well, and show that we don't just sit around and not do much all day," said Daum. "So, there are some of us out here who just really enjoy science and want to make difference in that community."

The teams now move on to represent Idaho in the national competition, set for May 19 and 20 in Dayton, Ohio.

The cost to get all 27 students and their chaperones to nationals will cost around $32,000. The teams have set up a GoFundMe page page to help them reach their goal.

