High school senior donates to Boise refugees

Emma Coluthard came to Boise with a truckload of items for the Boise Refugee Resettlement Group. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - One Ketchum teenager is making a big difference simply by completing her senior project.

Emma Coluthard is a senior at Community School in Sun Valley and has been working hard on a big fundraiser over the last few weeks.

She has been soliciting and collecting donations throughout the Wood River Valley as a part of her senior project.

And Wednesday she came to Boise with a truckload full of toiletries and other items to donate to the Boise Refugee Resettlement Group – an agency for new Americans.

"They're definitely an organization that needs help, and there's a lot of refugees and immigrants that are trying to get their feet on the ground here in Boise, and I wanted to raise awareness for that," said Emma.

Emma says she was looking to collect mostly toiletry, household and cleaning items that food stamps don't cover, and says she is very proud of her community's support.

© 2017 KTVB-TV