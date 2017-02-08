Henry J. Eyring, son of Mormon apostle, to lead BYU-Idaho

SALT LAKE CITY - The son of one of the Mormon church's top leaders has been named the new president at Brigham Young University-Idaho.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that Henry J. Eyring will assume the role in April at the religion's university in Rexburg, Idaho. He will take over a post that came open after church leaders on Tuesday tabbed current school president Clark Gilbert to lead a worldwide online higher education program.
Henry J. Eyring's father is Henry B. Eyring, a member of the religion's top governing board called the called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He is a top adviser as church president Thomas Monson's first counselor.
The younger Eyring is already working at BYU-Idaho as the academic vice president of the university.
