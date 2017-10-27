Grant provides new kitchen equipment for Idaho schools

Kids at Maple Grove Elementary enjoy a healthy lunch. (Photo: Dustin Leverett/KTVB)

BOISE - Eleven schools in Idaho received new equipment for their national school lunch and breakfast programs.

The Idaho State Department of Education awarded over $111,000 in federal grant funding through its child nutrition programs to make it possible.

Idaho received the funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Assistance Grant.

Individual grant awards funded new equipment including walk-in freezers, a salad bar and a 40-quart mixer.

© 2017 KTVB-TV