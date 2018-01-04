Gov. Otter to push for higher education changes

university of idaho campus (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Gov. C. L. "Butch" Otter has offered a rare glimpse into his 2018 agenda for the upcoming legislative session.

The Republican governor announced Thursday that he plans on asking lawmakers to create a chief education officer to implement key changes inside Idaho's higher education system.

The proposal stems from various recommendations submitted by a task force appointed by the governor to review the state's higher education system and find key changes.

Otter said creating a higher education CEO would help the state reach its 2010 goal of getting 60 percent of Idaho's young adults to complete a post-secondary degree or certificate by 2025.

Otter typically does not reveal any exact details of his legislative wish list until his State of the State address. This year, the speech will take place on Jan. 8.

