Filer teacher makes National Education Association list

Filer Middle School (Photo: Filer School District)

FILER - A Filer teacher is in the national spotlight.

The Times-News reports an eighth-grade English teacher at Filer Middle School, Sara Holley, was named last month to the National Education Association's "30 under 30" list.

It recognizes 30 teachers from across the country who are younger than 30.

Holley, who's in her third year of teaching, started her career as a kindergarten teacher. But she discovered it meant being a mother 24/7, which she said wasn't fair to her family.

She has three sons: ages 2, 5 and 7.

She loved kindergarten, but decided she enjoyed middle school more.

Holley said she can talk with students about making good decisions that will affect their future. And it's a chance to help them know who they are before heading off to high school.

