ELECTION RESULTS: March 2017 school bonds and levies

BOISE - School districts across the state are asking voters to approve funding for various projects - from building new schools to repairs and maintenance - during the March 14 election.

A note about levies and bonds: Supplemental levies require a simple majority (over 50 percent) approval to pass, while general obligation bonds require a supermajority (two-thirds) approval.

A number of so-called plant facilities levies are also up for vote. The majority approval required for these levies is dependent on the percentage of market value indebtedness the levy would incur. It's usually between 55 percent and two-thirds majority approval.

ADA COUNTY

Boise School District

-General obligation bonds

-$172,500,000

-For construction of new schools, and improvements to existing schools

Kuna School District

-General obligation bonds

-$40,000,000

-For construction of new high school, and improvements/renovations to existing schools

Kuna School District

-Supplemental levy

-$2,500,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

West Ada School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$16,000,000 per year for 10 years

-Requires 60 percent majority to pass

-For purchase of school sites, and renovation/improvement of existing buildings

BOISE COUNTY

Horseshoe Bend School District

-Supplemental levy

-$300,000

-For maintaining and operating schools

CAMAS COUNTY

Camas County School District

-Supplemental levy

-$250,000 per year

-For maintaining and operating schools

CANYON COUNTY

Kuna School District

-General obligation bonds

-$40,000,000

-For construction of new high school, and improvements/renovations to existing schools

Kuna School District

-Supplemental levy

-$2,500,000

-For maintaining and operating schools

Marsing School District

-General obligation bonds

-$13,500,000

-For construction of a new middle school, and improvements/renovations to high school and elementary school

Vallivue School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$2,000,000 per year for 10 years

-For construction/renovation of schools, and other expenses

West Ada School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$16,000,000 per year for 10 years

-Requires two-thirds majority

-For purchase of school sites and renovation/improvement of existing buildings

CASSIA COUNTY

American Falls School District

-General obligation bonds

-$8,950,000

-For construction of new elementary school and improvements of existing facilities

American Falls School District

-Supplemental levy

-$8,950,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Murtaugh School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$175,000 per year for 10 years

-For renovations to existing buildings, purchase of school buses, and general maintenance

CUSTER COUNTY

Butte County School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$65,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Butte County School District

-Supplemental levy

-$160,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Challis School District

-Supplemental levy

-$400,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Custer County School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$121,641 in 2017, with incremental increases each year for five years

-For construction of new school facilities and renovation of existing buildings

ELMORE COUNTY

Bruneau-Grand View School District

-Supplemental levy

-$500,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

GOODING COUNTY

Gooding School District

-Supplemental levy

-$650,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

IDAHO COUNTY

Mountain View School District

-Supplemental levy

-$2,663,246 per year for one year

-For maintaining and operating schools

Highland School District

-Supplemental levy

-$499,000

-For maintaining and operating schools

Highland School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$50,000 per year for five years

-For maintenance and repairs of school facilities, and renovation of school grounds

JEROME COUNTY

Jerome School District

-Supplemental levy

-$650,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

LINCOLN COUNTY

Gooding School District

-Supplemental levy

-$650,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Jerome School District

-Supplemental levy

-$650,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

OWYHEE COUNTY

Bruneau-Grand View School District

-Supplemental levy

-$500,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Marsing School District

-General obligation bonds

-$13,500,000

-For construction of a new middle school, and improvements/renovations to high school and elementary school

PAYETTE COUNTY

Fruitland School District

-Supplemental levy

-$295,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Payette School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$495,000 per year for 10 years

Payette School District

-Supplemental levy

-$400,000 per year for two years

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Hanson School District

-Supplemental levy

-$290,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Murtaugh School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$175,000 per year for 10 years

Twin Falls School District

-Supplemental levy

-$4,250,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Payette School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$495,000 per year for 10 years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Payette School District

-Supplemental levy

-$400,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

VALLEY COUNTY

Cascade School District

-Supplemental levy

-$500,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

