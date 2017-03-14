ELECTION RESULTS: March 2017 school bonds and levies

BOISE - School districts across the state are asking voters to approve funding for various projects - from building new schools to repairs and maintenance - during the March 14 election.
A note about levies and bonds: Supplemental levies require a simple majority (over 50 percent) approval to pass, while general obligation bonds require a supermajority (two-thirds) approval.
A number of so-called plant facilities levies are also up for vote. The majority approval required for these levies is dependent on the percentage of market value indebtedness the levy would incur. It's usually between 55 percent and two-thirds majority approval.
ADA COUNTY
Boise School District
-General obligation bonds
-$172,500,000
-For construction of new schools, and improvements to existing schools
Kuna School District
-General obligation bonds
-$40,000,000
-For construction of new high school, and improvements/renovations to existing schools
Kuna School District
-Supplemental levy
-$2,500,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
West Ada School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$16,000,000 per year for 10 years
-Requires 60 percent majority to pass
-For purchase of school sites, and renovation/improvement of existing buildings
BOISE COUNTY
Horseshoe Bend School District
-Supplemental levy
-$300,000
-For maintaining and operating schools
CAMAS COUNTY
Camas County School District
-Supplemental levy
-$250,000 per year
-For maintaining and operating schools
CANYON COUNTY
Kuna School District
-General obligation bonds
-$40,000,000
-For construction of new high school, and improvements/renovations to existing schools
Kuna School District
-Supplemental levy
-$2,500,000
-For maintaining and operating schools
Marsing School District
-General obligation bonds
-$13,500,000
-For construction of a new middle school, and improvements/renovations to high school and elementary school
Vallivue School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$2,000,000 per year for 10 years
-For construction/renovation of schools, and other expenses
West Ada School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$16,000,000 per year for 10 years
-Requires two-thirds majority
-For purchase of school sites and renovation/improvement of existing buildings
CASSIA COUNTY
American Falls School District
-General obligation bonds
-$8,950,000
-For construction of new elementary school and improvements of existing facilities
American Falls School District
-Supplemental levy
-$8,950,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
Murtaugh School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$175,000 per year for 10 years
-For renovations to existing buildings, purchase of school buses, and general maintenance
CUSTER COUNTY
Butte County School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$65,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
Butte County School District
-Supplemental levy
-$160,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
Challis School District
-Supplemental levy
-$400,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
Custer County School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$121,641 in 2017, with incremental increases each year for five years
-For construction of new school facilities and renovation of existing buildings
ELMORE COUNTY
Bruneau-Grand View School District
-Supplemental levy
-$500,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
GOODING COUNTY
Gooding School District
-Supplemental levy
-$650,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
IDAHO COUNTY
Mountain View School District
-Supplemental levy
-$2,663,246 per year for one year
-For maintaining and operating schools
Highland School District
-Supplemental levy
-$499,000
-For maintaining and operating schools
Highland School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$50,000 per year for five years
-For maintenance and repairs of school facilities, and renovation of school grounds
JEROME COUNTY
Jerome School District
-Supplemental levy
-$650,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
LINCOLN COUNTY
Gooding School District
-Supplemental levy
-$650,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
Jerome School District
-Supplemental levy
-$650,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
OWYHEE COUNTY
Bruneau-Grand View School District
-Supplemental levy
-$500,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
Marsing School District
-General obligation bonds
-$13,500,000
-For construction of a new middle school, and improvements/renovations to high school and elementary school
PAYETTE COUNTY
Fruitland School District
-Supplemental levy
-$295,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
Payette School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$495,000 per year for 10 years
Payette School District
-Supplemental levy
-$400,000 per year for two years
TWIN FALLS COUNTY
Hanson School District
-Supplemental levy
-$290,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
Murtaugh School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$175,000 per year for 10 years
Twin Falls School District
-Supplemental levy
-$4,250,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Payette School District
-Plant facilities levy
-$495,000 per year for 10 years
-For maintaining and operating schools
Payette School District
-Supplemental levy
-$400,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
VALLEY COUNTY
Cascade School District
-Supplemental levy
-$500,000 per year for two years
-For maintaining and operating schools
