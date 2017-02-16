Ed board approves UI's first-year law program in Boise

The Univesity of Idaho's College of Law in Boise is housed in the Idaho Law and Justice Learning Center, an historic building that previouisly served as the Old Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho State Board of Education on Thursday approved the addition of a first-year law program at the University of Idaho's Boise campus.

Pending approval by the American Bar Association, the decision means first-year law programs would be available for UI students in both Boise and Moscow beginning this fall semester.

Currently students must take their first year of law school in Moscow, and can then transition to Boise for their second and third years.

Classes in Boise are held in the newly renovated Idaho Law and Justice Learning Center, which previously served as the old Ada County Courthouse.

School officials say the expanded College of Law program will accept up to 60 first-year students in Boise. Applications are already being accepted.

