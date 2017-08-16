CWI president delivers State of the College address

CWI President Bert Glandon (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA - The College of Western Idaho President Bert Glandon delivered the 2017 State of the College address to students and faculty Wednesday morning.

His address previewed the upcoming school year, which will start classes next Monday morning.

Glandon showcased CWI's recent full accreditation from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. Following accreditation, CWI will now offer 12 new programs for their 24,000 students.

CWI Vice President Mark Browning says the college is very excited to start their first full semester with solo accreditation.

"We now can go out and apply for our grants solely as CWI, we can be the fiscal agent on those it really means we are here at the table standing on our own two feet, we are very proud."

Today's event also addressed the ever changing climate of higher education.

Glandon says he believes CWI is well prepared to not only grow but to continue innovating along the way.

© 2017 KTVB-TV