CWI and EOU sign transfer agreement

Presidents of both school share a handshake after signing the agreement. (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

NAMPA - A new agreement between the College of Western Idaho and Eastern Oregon University will expand learning opportunities for students of both schools.

During a signing ceremony today, presidents of both schools said this agreement allows students to apply lower division credits to an EOU’s bachelor's degree.

It also offers fast track program guides to help students seamlessly transfer without losing credits. But there is another key detail of the agreement that will make students' wallets happy.

"It gives the student an opportunity at the Oregon in-state rates to have great advantages in terms of moving on for another opportunity for online, face-to-face or classroom delivery of their last two years of their degree," said CWI President Dr. Berton Glandon.

The presidents of both schools say they will continue to work to find more ways to continue to serve their students.

© 2017 KTVB-TV