The College of Idaho (Photo: courtesy photo)

CALDWELL -- College of Idaho President Charlotte Borst announced plans to step down from her position Thursday after two years on the job.

Borst, the college's 13th president, said in a news release that she is leaving to "pursue other opportunities."

“After considerable discussion and deliberation, I have decided that the time is right to pursue other opportunities in higher education and to support a transition to new leadership. It has been my great honor and privilege to serve as President of the College of Idaho,” Borst said in a statement. “My husband Rick and I have loved Idaho, and we appreciated our time in Caldwell and at the College. I am proud of the many great accomplishments of our team and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with such high-caliber students, faculty, and staff. I look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead and spending more time with my family.”

Former C of I president Dr. Bob Hoover will step back into the top spot as interim president as the college searches for a permanent replacement, according to the board of trustees. Hoover will take over effective immediately.

“My wife Leslee and I have enjoyed our retirement, but we are looking forward to returning to the Caldwell community for the next ten months or so and especially look forward to working with the great students, faculty, staff, alumni and Board of Trustees of the College of Idaho," Hoover said. "There is strong momentum at the College and we want to make sure there is a seamless transition to the 14th president.”

C of I officials praised Borst, noting that the school was recognized as part of the top 15 percent of American four-year colleges by the Princeton Review during her tenure, as well as began renovation projects on two student housing buildings and neared completion on the Cruzen-Murray Library.

“During her tenure, President Borst has been an energetic force not only at the College, but in the Caldwell and greater Boise Valley communities," Laura Turner, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the College said in a statement. "We appreciate the tireless energy, effort, and service that President Borst has brought to the College. She and her husband Rick have been a constant presence on the campus and will be missed."

The search for a permanent replacementwill begin immediately, and is expected to be wrapped up by 2018.

