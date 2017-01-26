Cambridge Elementary School deemed safe

Volunteers help clear snow off the roof of Cambridge Elementary School. (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

CAMBRIDGE, IDAHO - An update out of Washington County, an area recently battered by heavy snowfall.

Students at Cambridge Elementary School will be allowed to go back to school on Monday.

Earlier this week, the school board closed the school indefinitely after seeing stress cracks in the walls and roof of the school.

On Tuesday, volunteers helped shovel snow off the roof to relief some of the weight on the building.

Today, the school reports that a structural engineer has determined it is safe for the kids to go back to school.

About 60 students attend classes at Cambridge Elementary School.

